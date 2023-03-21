Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. 2,954,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,847,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

