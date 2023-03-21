Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

