Uniswap Price Tops $6.41 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.89 billion and approximately $95.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.41 or 0.00022908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00292349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.18694144 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 630 active market(s) with $89,379,595.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

