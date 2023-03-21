Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93.76 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.40 or 0.00022724 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $93.76 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00291857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.18694144 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 630 active market(s) with $89,379,595.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

