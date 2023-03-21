United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.31.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of United Airlines
United Airlines Stock Performance
UAL opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
