United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 401.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 358.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 134,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

