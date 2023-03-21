Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $308,640.48 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,591. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 977.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

