Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading Up 16.7%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.45. 216,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 522,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$221.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Rating)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.