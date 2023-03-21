VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Increased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. 18,618,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,542,541. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.