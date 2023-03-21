VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Decreased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,023,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

