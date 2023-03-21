Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

