Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is City State Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.8% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.