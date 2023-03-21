Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $53,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.