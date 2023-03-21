Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $121,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,608,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.