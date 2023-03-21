Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

