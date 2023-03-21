Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.15. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

