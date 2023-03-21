Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 15.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

