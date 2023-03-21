Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

