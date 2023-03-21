Velas (VLX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.46 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018626 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,428,658,767 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,658,766 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

