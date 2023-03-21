Venus Achieves Market Cap of $75.51 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00018151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $75.51 million and $3.09 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00358680 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.86 or 0.26053040 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,802,236 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

