Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.20 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02197725 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,387,756.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

