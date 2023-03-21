Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Tops $0.0219 on Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $104.62 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02192763 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,981,316.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

