Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $48.47 million and $846,964.31 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,082.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00293806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00073560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00554355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00470948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,100,238 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

