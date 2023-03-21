Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.67

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.12. Veritex shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 118,472 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Veritex Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $295,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Veritex by 3,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 671,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 750.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after buying an additional 616,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after buying an additional 428,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

