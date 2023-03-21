Verity & Verity LLC Has $7.76 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,718 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

