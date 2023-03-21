VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00359620 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.62 or 0.26138429 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010209 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

