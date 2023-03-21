Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Critical Survey

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74% Vaxart N/A -79.47% -60.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($9.99) -1.02 Vaxart $110,000.00 889.64 -$107.76 million ($0.84) -0.86

Volatility and Risk

Vigil Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vigil Neuroscience presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.02%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 557.99%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Vaxart on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection. It is developing prophylactic vaccine candidates that target a range of infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

