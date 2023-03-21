Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 3,438 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

