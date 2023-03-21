Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

