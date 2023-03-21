Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 189 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

