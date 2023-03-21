Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SRLN stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

