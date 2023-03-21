Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

