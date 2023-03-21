Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 100,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.