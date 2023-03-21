Volta Finance Limited (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance Price Performance
Shares of VTA opened at GBX 5.09 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.08 ($0.07).
Volta Finance Company Profile
