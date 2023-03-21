VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.53 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 41.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, VRES has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $69.53 million and approximately $3,234.82 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00201134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,129.12 or 0.99996036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04457391 USD and is up 64.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,221.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

