Vulcan Forged PYR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.04 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $104.04 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00013651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00201031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,050.35 or 1.00041094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.76221333 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $13,410,937.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

