Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.94 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00013863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $105.94 million and $12.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00203327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,098.00 or 0.99936428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.76221333 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $13,410,937.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.