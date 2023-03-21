Wade Financial Advisory Inc Buys 9,590 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

