Wade Financial Advisory Inc Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

