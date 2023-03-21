Wade Financial Advisory Inc Invests $220,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

