Warwick Morley-Jepson Buys 10,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.00. 675,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.23.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.040512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.43.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.