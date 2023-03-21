WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.09 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, WAX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $171.23 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00365491 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,409.55 or 0.26565143 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010375 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,422,251,949 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,422,058,310.5550714 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0709274 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $23,662,736.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

