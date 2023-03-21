WAXE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $239,599.02 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAXE has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $72.19 or 0.00258348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00365491 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,409.55 or 0.26565143 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010375 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

