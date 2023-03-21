Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. 664,392 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00.

