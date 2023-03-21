Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Macy’s (M)

Macy’s (NYSE: M) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

M stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 9,807,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,434. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

