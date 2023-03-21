Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

EHI opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,781 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

