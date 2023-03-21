Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
EHI opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $8.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.