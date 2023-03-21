Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

