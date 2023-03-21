Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

