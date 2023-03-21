Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

SBI stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

