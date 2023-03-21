Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
WEA stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.