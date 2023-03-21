Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

WEA stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William E. B. Siart acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

