WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 44.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 760,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WE stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $775.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.65. WeWork has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.08.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WeWork will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

